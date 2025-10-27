Man in Nazi uniform arrested after assault in downtown Athens

ATHENS, GA — A man dressed in a full Nazi uniform was arrested after a violent confrontation outside a downtown Athens bar that was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

Police identified the suspect as Kenneth Leland Morgan. Investigators say Morgan was denied entry to Cutter’s Pub because of his outfit and was confronted by people on the street. Witnesses say when a woman tried to remove his Nazi armband, Morgan hit her in the face with a beer stein, causing injuries that required four stitches.

Morgan is now charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery. He remains booked in the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

The University of Georgia released a statement confirming that Morgan is not affiliated with the university, calling his actions “appalling” and “heinous antisemitic behavior.” UGA says counselors are available this week for students and others who witnessed the incident.

The Young Democrats of Athens-Clarke County also issued a statement condemning the act, saying “Nazis and antisemites have no place in our community.”

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.