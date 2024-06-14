Local

Supermarket worker saves child locked inside car in 93-degree heat

By WSBTV

Garey Sanford

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A supermarket worker is being praised for his quick actions in rescuing a child from a hot van.

In DeKalb County Friday, where the worker, Garey Sanford, said he knew he had to act fast.

Sanford, who works at the Kroger on North Decatur Road, noticed a child around the age of three in distress inside a locked van while he was retrieving shopping carts. The afternoon had reached 93 degrees.

Sanford said he knew he had to act fast when he saw the baby was sweating and in distress inside the vehicle.

“I wouldn’t leave a plant, let alone a pet or a person in a hot car,” Sanford said.

Sanford checked the doors of the van, but they were all locked and the child’s parents were nowhere in sight.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!