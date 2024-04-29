Emory Police issued warnings to several students amid vandalism on campus on Saturday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a busy Sunday on Emory’s campus as protestors gathered to resume peaceful demonstrations of pro-Palestinian protests.

Over the weekend, there was a call for the community to come out and have food and games.

But hours earlier, the peaceful demonstrations took a turn.

Several students were issued warnings for trespassing from Saturday night’s criminal activity on campus.

Emory police were called out late at night after some demonstrators vandalized campus property, painting hateful messages on several buildings and structures.

On Sunday, Emory Police issued a statement about Saturday night’s vandalism:

Emory police officers on Sunday issued criminal trespass warnings to six individuals suspected in last night’s criminal activity on campus. None of the individuals are affiliated with Emory. They were all escorted off campus property. On Saturday, a group of individuals disrupted peaceful protests and vandalized several campus structures, including spray-painting hateful messages on Convocation Hall. The police investigation into this incident continues and further charges may be pending. Chief Burt Buchtinec thanked the community members who alerted police with descriptions of the individuals. — — Message from the Emory Police Department

“I think that protecting and advocating for human lives is really important but I’m also concerned that some people take it as another reason to spread hatred,” said Caitlin Williams, an Emory student.

Even more, protestors were shocked saying that they disagreed with aggressive and destructive demonstrations.

“I think it’s really important to teach our kids that we can come out and be together in the community,” said Sarah Meng, a protestor.

While Saturday night’s violence was not one of those teachable moments, an Emory professor said regardless, the last four days have been a valuable learning experience.

“It’s been tense on campus but I think people are having productive conversations.”

The president of Emory University issued a statement on Sunday following the turn of events in the weekend protests on Emory’s campus.