Students in 13 Georgia school districts returned to class on Friday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of students across metro Atlanta and north Georgia eased back into the school year on Friday morning.
It may almost be the weekend, but school started in 13 districts on Friday morning.
A brand-new elementary school opened in Hall County on Friday morning. It’s named after Sandra Deal, the late former first lady of Georgia, who passed away in 2022.
It’s back-to-school time for kids in:
- Hall County Schools
- Carroll County Schools
- Rome City Schools
- Bremen City Schools
- Troup County Schools
- Dawson County Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Commerce City Schools
- White County Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- Buford City Schools
- Putnam County Schools
Dozens more school districts head back to school next week.
