Local

Students in 13 Georgia school districts returned to class on Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Cherokee Bluff Middle School opens up to students in Hall County Cherokee Bluff Middle School welcomed about 800 students into the news building Friday morning. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of students across metro Atlanta and north Georgia eased back into the school year on Friday morning.

It may almost be the weekend, but school started in 13 districts on Friday morning.

A brand-new elementary school opened in Hall County on Friday morning. It’s named after Sandra Deal, the late former first lady of Georgia, who passed away in 2022.

It’s back-to-school time for kids in:

  • Hall County Schools
  • Carroll County Schools
  • Rome City Schools
  • Bremen City Schools
  • Troup County Schools
  • Dawson County Schools
  • Fannin County Schools
  • Commerce City Schools
  • White County Schools
  • Madison County Schools
  • Habersham County Schools
  • Buford City Schools
  • Putnam County Schools

Dozens more school districts head back to school next week.

You can click here for a full list of when school districts start back.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!