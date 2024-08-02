Students in 13 Georgia school districts returned to class on Friday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of students across metro Atlanta and north Georgia eased back into the school year on Friday morning.

It may almost be the weekend, but school started in 13 districts on Friday morning.

A brand-new elementary school opened in Hall County on Friday morning. It’s named after Sandra Deal, the late former first lady of Georgia, who passed away in 2022.

It’s back-to-school time for kids in:

Hall County Schools

Carroll County Schools

Rome City Schools

Bremen City Schools

Troup County Schools

Dawson County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Commerce City Schools

White County Schools

Madison County Schools

Habersham County Schools

Buford City Schools

Putnam County Schools

Dozens more school districts head back to school next week.

You can click here for a full list of when school districts start back.