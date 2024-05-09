Strong storms down large trees, snap power poles near Atlanta’s Grant Park

ATLANTA — Strong and severe storms pushed through north Georgia early Thursday, bringing damaging wind gusts.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News spotted large trees and power poles down around metro Atlanta.

Several large white oak tree were blown down near Atlanta’s Grant Park and one blocked Cherokee Avenue.

In the same area, power poles were snapped off at their base, creating potentially dangerous situations.

Workers with Georgia Power responded to safely remove the downed power lines and repair the broken poles and blown transformers.

As of 11:30 a.m., Georgia Power said there were 298 power outages affecting 10,331 of their customers across Georgia.

Georgia EMC said there were 16,884 power outages across the state, with the majority of those in northern Georgia.

As of 11:30 a.m. there were 11,911 outages in northern Georgia, 1,941 in northeast Georgia, 1,291 in metro Atlanta, 37 in west Georgia, 713 in east Georgia, 150 in southwest Georgia, 810 in south Georgia, and 18 in southeast Georgia.

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here





©2024 Cox Media Group