Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones asks court to block city council removal

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones is taking legal action to prevent her removal from office after the Stone Mountain City Council voted last month to oust her.

The council claims Jones improperly took control of the city government bank account, but Jones maintains she acted in good faith and wants to continue her work.

Jones is under investigation following allegations that she accessed both city and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) bank accounts without authorization. An independent investigation is ongoing to review the matter.

Attorney Mark Anthony Scott said, “She is paying a price for being a person of integrity and character and doing the right thing.”

Jones added, “I don’t have just a responsibility to four council members, I have a responsibility to the 8,000 people that live in the city of Stone Mountain.”

Jones is running for re-election in November. A city spokesperson said officials currently have no comment.