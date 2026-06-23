Georgia hopes former 5-star linebackers can replicate what 2021 group accomplished

The Georgia Bulldogs have 12 former 5-star prospects on their 2026 team.

A third of them all play the same position. When considering that, it’s of little surprise that Georgia’s linebacker room is viewed as one of the best in the country for the upcoming season.

Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker were all former 5-star prospects. All four have spent at least one season in Athens and have emerged as contributors.

This isn’t the first time Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has had this glut of 5-star talent in his room. But it is rare that the Bulldogs have this level of talent with this combined level of experience.

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