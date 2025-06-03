Local

A metro Atlanta mayor hopes to clear up allegations that could jeopardize her position

By Miles Montgomery
Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones (WSB-TV)
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mayor is hoping to clear up serious allegations made against her that could put her position in jeopardy.

Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones is under investigation following allegations that she took control of city and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) bank accounts without authorization.

Mayor Jones says she did nothing wrong and was just doing her job when she asked Truist Bank to remove former city employees from the city’s bank account.

“My purpose, and my sole purpose was to go in there and take them off of the signature card,” said Mayor Jones.

Mayor Jones says she did not remove “current” city employees and is unaware of who specifically did. However, some Stone Mountain council members believe that Mayor Jones may have abused her power.

The Stone Mountain City Council also asked the city attorney to draft rules for removing elected officials, a move that could lead to the removal of Mayor Jones.

