Ellis Robinson can put an end to one of Georgia’s stranger development quirks

Georgia has had a lot of success developing cornerbacks. It has landed a number of elite, 5-star cornerbacks during Kirby Smart’s tenure.

Yet the Bulldogs have not yet been able to a turn a 5-star cornerback into a first-round draft pick. Of the five they’ve signed, Tyson Campbell was a second-round selection, Daylen Everette went in the third round, Kelee Ringo was a fourth-round pick and Jaheim Singletary is at Iowa State after transferring out of Georgia and Arkansas.

The fifth of the five 5-star cornerbacks Georgia signed is still on the roster in Ellis Robinson. He’s entering his third season in Athens, making him draft-eligible.

Robinson didn’t get a chance to show much as a true freshman. He appeared in just four games for the Bulldogs.

Read more at DawgNation.com