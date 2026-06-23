College

Ellis Robinson can put an end to one of Georgia’s stranger development quirks

By Connor Riley
Ellis Robinson IV (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Georgia has had a lot of success developing cornerbacks. It has landed a number of elite, 5-star cornerbacks during Kirby Smart’s tenure.

Yet the Bulldogs have not yet been able to a turn a 5-star cornerback into a first-round draft pick. Of the five they’ve signed, Tyson Campbell was a second-round selection, Daylen Everette went in the third round, Kelee Ringo was a fourth-round pick and Jaheim Singletary is at Iowa State after transferring out of Georgia and Arkansas.

The fifth of the five 5-star cornerbacks Georgia signed is still on the roster in Ellis Robinson. He’s entering his third season in Athens, making him draft-eligible.

Robinson didn’t get a chance to show much as a true freshman. He appeared in just four games for the Bulldogs.

Read more at DawgNation.com



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