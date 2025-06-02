Local

Stone Mountain City Council moves toward possible removal process for mayor

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — The Stone Mountain City Council has asked the city attorney to draft rules for removing elected officials, a move that could lead to the removal of Mayor Beverly Jones.

Jones is under investigation following allegations that she took control of city and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) bank accounts without authorization. An independent investigation is currently underway to review the matter.

Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Smith confirmed that the city has since regained access to the financial accounts and emphasized that no removal proceedings will begin until the investigation concludes.

Jones has defended her actions by citing unspecified security concerns, though she has not provided evidence to support the claim.

