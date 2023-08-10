State revenue up considerably in July

State tax collections were reportedly up more than 13% for July – the first month of the fiscal year – over July 2022.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the increase is largely due to the fact that “this time last year the state wasn’t collecting gas taxes, which Kemp suspended to lower fuel prices.”

The AJC’s James Salzer writes that “excluding money raised in July from gas taxes, revenue was up 5%.”

The news follows an announcement from earlier this week that the state ended its fiscal year June 30 with a more than $5 billion surplus. “Which came a year after the state ended its fiscal year with a $6.6 billion surplus,” Salzer adds.

In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp said, “The FY23 numbers are just the latest confirmation that what we’re doing on the state and local level in Georgia works. Thanks to our partnership approach with community and economic development leaders and our pro-business approach, we’re seeing unprecedented opportunity come to communities all across Georgia.”

Gov. Kemp added, “I want to congratulate the hardworking men and women of the Department of Economic Development and all those on the local level who made these record-breaking numbers possible. As the top state for business, we’ll continue to work together and build on the historic growth we’ve seen in the Peach State, especially in our rural areas.”

Eighty-two percent of new jobs created were in communities outside the 10-county Atlanta region.

Last week, Kemp told state agencies that they can request up to 3% worth of enhancements to their budgets in the coming year – a break from the past, when governors were reluctant to suggest spending boosts. Read more here.

