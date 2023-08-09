Georgia breaks record for economic development for third year in a row

ATLANTA — For the third year in a row, Georgia has broken records for economic development over the last fiscal year.

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development announced Tuesday that between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, total investments in facility expansions and new locations totaled more than $24 billion, bringing 38,400 new jobs to the state.

Annual investment totals have increased by 131 percent over the last three years.

“The FY23 numbers are just the latest confirmation that what we’re doing on the state and local level in Georgia works,” said Kemp. “Thanks to our partnership approach with community and economic development leaders and our pro-business approach, we’re seeing unprecedented opportunity come to communities all across Georgia. I want to congratulate the hardworking men and women of the Department of Economic Development and all those on the local level who made these record-breaking numbers possible. As the top state for business, we’ll continue to work together and build on the historic growth we’ve seen in the Peach State, especially in our rural areas.”

Eighty-two percent of new jobs created were in communities outside the 10-county Atlanta region.

Over the last fiscal year, job creation in the automotive industry increased by 324 percent when compared to fiscal year 2021.

Another industry that has had tremendous growth over the last fiscal year is aerospace, with investments in related projects increasing by more than 1,000 percent since fiscal year 2021.





