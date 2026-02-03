State leaders discuss new bill aimed to keep Georgia schools safer

ATLANTA — A new bill aimed at keeping Georgia schools safer is being discussed by state leaders.

It would require local school districts to install weapons detection systems in entrances.

House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration says this is the next step after last year’s sweeping school safety legislation.

“The objective is to ensure that student safety continues to be a priority,” said Efstration.

Officials say districts could cover the cost with grants from the state. Local districts including Atlanta public schools and Gwinnett County already have these systems in place.

In July 2025, the Gwinnett County Board of Education unanimously approved nearly $20 million to install Evolv weapons detection systems at every middle and high school in the district.