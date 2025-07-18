Gwinnett County schools approve $20M security upgrade for middle and high schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — As the new school year approaches, Georgia’s largest school district is taking new steps to enhance campus safety.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education has unanimously approved nearly $20 million to install Evolv weapons detection systems at every middle and high school in the district. The technology, which was first piloted at Grayson High School and later introduced at high school football stadiums last fall, will now be rolled out across all secondary campuses.

Board member Rachel Ruffin Stone, who recently visited Grayson High to see the system in action, emphasized the importance of balancing security with student comfort.

“It did not feel like TSA,” Stone said. “The conversations I’ve had, you all are working with or looking at what other school districts are doing and using this as an opportunity to build relationships with students.”

Elementary school student Jasmine Cavallaro also addressed the board, advocating for even broader use of the technology.

“Guns have no place in my school,” she said. “Weapon detectors can make this happen.”

Board member Steve Gasper said the new detectors will be placed at school entrances, requiring all students to pass through them when entering the buildings.

“We’re happy that we did this, spent $23.1 million of additional money to do that,” Gasper said. “The safety of our students are of utmost paramount.”

The district plans to begin installing the systems in time for the upcoming school year.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story