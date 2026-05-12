Stacey Abrams to appear before Senate committee investigating campaign finance violations

ATLANTA — Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she will comply with a subpoena from a state Senate special committee investigating campaign finance law violations connected to the group “The New Georgia Project.”

The committee wants Abrams to testify Friday as part of the investigation tied to the organization.

Abrams said the hearing is designed to intimidate and disarm voting rights advocates.

She also said she was not operating or coordinating with the group during the gubernatorial race eight years ago.