Spelman president Helene Gayle taking immediate ‘personal leave of absence’ from college

ATLANTA — Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle is taking a personal leave of absence “effective immediately,” according to officials.

In a letter to the college’s board of trustees, it said Roz Brewer will be taking over as interim president.

“Roz played a significant role in the oversight of the College for seventeen years, including twelve as Chair of the Board of Trustees, before retiring in May 2023. During her tenure on the Board, she worked with three presidents and chaired the two most successful fundraising campaigns in the College’s history,” the letter said.

