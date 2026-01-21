Former state representative pleads guilty in pandemic-era fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former Georgia state representative has plead guilty in a pandemic unemployment fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg in Atlanta says Karen Bennett, 70, of Stone Mountain, lied to “line her own pockets” with taxpayer money intended to help members of the community in need.

Bennett was accused of improperly collecting almost $14,000 in federal unemployment benefits and supplements in 2020 when she falsely claimed her in-home physical therapy company was shut down during the pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice, Bennett applied for and submitted weekly certifications to claim pandemic unemployment assistance benefits for the weeks of March - August 2020.

“In those forms, she claimed that her only earnings were $300 per week from the Georgia General Assembly, that her other employer – Metro Therapy Providers, Inc. – would not let her return to her office because of COVID-19 protocols, and that she was actively looking for other work," Department of Justice officials said.

Bennett stepped down effective Jan. 1 after serving 13 years in office.

“Bennett was elected to represent her fellow citizens and took a solemn oath to promote the best interests and prosperity of the State of Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Instead, she violated that oath and, during an unprecedented emergency, lied to line her own pockets with taxpayer money intended to help community members in need.”

“Public trust is fundamental to our system of government, and elected officials are expected to uphold the law—not exploit it,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable anyone who abuses emergency relief programs, especially those who knowingly divert critical assistance away from individuals and families who truly need it during times of crisis.”

Bennett is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

A special election will be held on March 10 in portions of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties to fill her seat.

A special runoff election, if needed, shall be held on April 7, 2026.

Qualifying for the Georgia House District 94 special election will be held at the office of Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division.