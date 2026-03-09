Some small businesses in Georgia plan wage increases due to worker shortages

ATLANTA — With many small business owners across Georgia struggling to find workers, there may be a silver lining for job seekers.

Hunter Loggins, State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business, says he expects local small businesses to ramp up hiring efforts.

“Our folks on a net average around 34% are looking to increase wages over the next quarter just to entice folks,” Loggins said.

Loggins previously said “small businesses are showing cautious optimism, sales expectations are improving but hiring struggles and inflation and uncertainty remain major challenges.”