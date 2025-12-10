Finding workers remains top concern for Georgia small businesses

A new survey finds small business owners in Georgia are slightly more optimistic than those in the rest of the country even as uncertainty about the economy continues to rise.

Hunter Loggins, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, says employers remain focused on one major issue, finding qualified workers.

He states, “labor is always a big issue with our folks, it goes back and forth with inflation recently and sometimes taxes and regulations but the main thing is finding qualified workers.”

The NFIB’s uncertainty index rose three points from October. Loggins says small business owners want stability so they can plan, invest and grow confidently.

Still, many Georgia businesses say they expect to create jobs in the coming months and are seeing gradual improvement in sales expectations. Loggins states, “small businesses are showing cautious optimism, sales expectations are improving but hiring struggles and inflation and uncertainty remain major challenges.”

Despite ongoing concerns, overall optimism among small businesses in the state is trending slightly upward heading into the new year.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.