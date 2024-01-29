3 soldiers from Georgia identified as U.S service members killed in drone attack

ATLANTA — Three Georgia soldiers have been identified as the three United States service members killed in a drone attack in Jordan near the border with Syria on Sunday.

The Department of Defense has identified the soldiers as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

All three were stationed at Fort Moore.

The attack on Sunday wounded at least 34 others.

The Associated Press reported that of the wounded, most had cuts, bruises, brain injuries and other injuries. Eight had to be medically evacuated with one service member in critical but stable condition.

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on social media, saying, in part:

“This inexcusable loss of life and the attack from terrorists that resulted in these causalities is a reminder of why we stand with the friends of liberty,” Kemp said.

The City of Waycross has released a statement about the passing of Sanders, saying:

“The City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kennedy Ladon Sanders, who gave her life in service to our country. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. In honor of her sacrifice, the City has lowered our flags to half-mast today. We are also working on additional ways to pay tribute to Kennedy and her service,” Waycross officials wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss.”