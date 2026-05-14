Social Circle files federal lawsuit over proposed immigration detention facility

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA — The City of Social Circle has officially filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and several federal officials after months of debate over plans for a proposed immigration detention facility east of Atlanta.

The lawsuit accuses ICE, DHS and several officials of what the city calls “ill-conceived overreach.” Social Circle leaders say federal officials did not consult with local leaders before purchasing a commercial warehouse on East Hightower Trail near Interstate 20 in February.

According to the lawsuit, DHS plans to convert the warehouse into a detention facility that would hold 10,000 detainees and employ up to 2,500 staff members.

The city says the proposal would strain Social Circle’s infrastructure beyond capacity, threatening the city’s water supply and risking sewage overflows. The lawsuit also accuses the agencies of violating federal laws and creating a nuisance under Georgia law.

Social Circle says the planned “mega center” was part of what the lawsuit describes as an ICE director’s goal to operate “like (Amazon) Prime, but with human beings.”

The lawsuit says the proposed facility’s plan to open in June and house 10,000 detainees would overwhelm the city’s fresh water supply and sewage treatment capabilities, potentially resulting in dry taps and raw sewage spills.

By comparison, city leaders say Social Circle has about 5,000 residents.

Earlier this year, city officials locked the water meter at the site, citing concerns over utility usage and a lack of transparency from federal officials if the detention center became operational. The move received support from city council members and other city leaders.

Last month, the federal government announced it was temporarily pausing plans to open the facility. However, federal officials indicated the pause was only temporary.

Social Circle says this is not the only proposed detention facility in the region. Federal officials have also purchased a warehouse in Oakwood in south Hall County with similar plans to convert that site into a detention center.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.