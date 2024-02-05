Local

Small Business Administrator stops in Atlanta to promote Georgia’s growing business community

By Jonathan O'Brien

Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman is in Atlanta to tout the landscape of Georgia’s business community.

Since 2021, there have been 827,000 applications for new businesses here in the Peach State. “I think those small business applications indicate that there’s a hope and a plan for taking advantage of the marketplace trends that we’re seeing and including, in Georgia, across the board,” Guzman said.

Business owners face challenges, including the cost of capital, high-interest rates, and a growing racial wealth gap, which they are trying to address with new programs targeting minority business owners.

