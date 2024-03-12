Six Flags, Cobb leaders to discuss safety concerns after fights, nearby shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Local leaders will discuss safety concerns around Six Flags Over Georgia after violence broke out near the park on opening day earlier this month.

Investigators said fights led to several people in a crowd shooting at police. Officers shot back and hit one of them.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mableton Mayor Michael Owens will have a closed-door meeting over the safety concerns and then hold a public news conference after the discussions.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer, Six Flags Over Georgia General Manager Greg Fuller and other county, city and state leaders are expected to attend.

On March 2, hundreds of teens could be seen fighting near the park. The night ended in gunfire.

“There were a bunch of people fighting throughout the day. People just started running and screaming. The security pushed everyone out into the parking lots and that’s when the shootings happened,” park visitor Milo Glass said.

He said he and his friends ran for cover.

“We ran and hid under a building for 10 minutes,” said Glass.

Police said the gunfire was from several teens who started shooting at officers. Police fired back and one of the officers shot 15-year-old Syere Littlefield, who was involved in a separate shooting just weeks prior.

Mableton Mayor Owens wants people to feel comfortable about visiting Six Flags and the surrounding areas in Cobb County.

The series of public meetings with public safety and community leaders is the first step.

“This isn’t simply responding to this shooting. This is about finding a long-term solution that’s in the best interest of the park, of the city, and of the residents,” he said.

©2024 Cox Media Group