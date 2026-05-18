Six arrested after metro Atlanta drug trafficking investigation

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A four-month drug trafficking investigation in the metro Atlanta area led to the arrest of six people, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say agents seized approximately 24 pounds of suspected marijuana, 41 grams of suspected Xanax and six guns during a search at a Rockdale County residence.

The investigation involved the GBI, the Georgia State Patrol and the Conyers Police Department, officials added.

All six suspects face multiple weapons and drug-related charges.

Authorities identified those arrested as:

Deshawn Davis, 29, of Conyers

Kahlid Mathis, 26, of Eatonton

Cale Little, 32, of Eatonton

Kentavious Walker, 29, of Dunwoody

Ratrez Brown, 23, of Eatonton

Dakhyah Bradley, 24, of Dayton, Ohio

According to investigators, several suspects were charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.