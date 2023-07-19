Sewer line replacement project in DeKalb County to last 8 months

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are currently working on a sewer replacement project in DeKalb County.

The work is part of the Sowell Estates sewer replacement project.

The line repair is expected to last about eight months.

During that time, crews will upsize the more than 4,500 feet of existing sewer lines from 14- and 18-inch-diameter lines to 24-inch diameter lines.

Residents along the line by the South Fork Peachtree Creek can expect increased traffic and noise around the construction.

Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

The project is one of the 103 areas targeted to reduce sewer spills in DeKalb County.

Residents may also call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov with questions.

