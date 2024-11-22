Service set for fallen K9 officer in Coweta County

The funeral service for a Coweta County K9 officer will be held on Friday afternoon.

The service for K9 Titan will take place Unity Baptist Church beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed.

Titan was killed during a chase last Wednesday, Nov. 13, when a suspect, identified as Jason Wilson 23, refused to pull over for deputies.

The chase led into Fulton County and reached speeds of 110 mph.

Authorities say Wilson opened fire on Roosevelt Highway in Fairburn, grazing a deputy.

The deputy performed a PIT maneuver and tried to take the driver into custody with help from K-9 Titan, The sheriff’s office says the driver shot Titan multiple times and the K-9 died.

The suspect also died.







