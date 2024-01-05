Serious crash shuts down I-75 Southbound lanes in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 75 near Highway 92 is shut down in Bartow County as state troopers investigate a serious crash.

Reports of a box truck crashing into the back of a tractor trailer.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. A medical transport helicopter landed on the interstate.

Traffic is currently shutdown past Allatoona Gateway (exit 278) and traffic is backed up for nearly eight miles out of Cartersville.

The Georgia State Patrol has yet to confirm how many were injured.

The crash remains under investigation. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.

