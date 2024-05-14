Phelps named SEC Player of the Week

ATHENS-----Georgia’s Tre Phelps has been named the Southeastern Conference Baseball Player of the Week; the league announced Monday.

Phelps, a 6-2, 204-pound freshman infielder/outfielder from Kennesaw, Ga., tallied an SEC best 19 total bases, four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored in helping the Bulldogs sweep No. 14 South Carolina in Columbia last week. Phelps posted a .1.357 slugging percentage and batted .429 (6-for-14) against the Gamecocks.

He smashed a three-run home run in his first at bat of the series to help set the tone as the Bulldogs tallied 39 runs in the sweep and extended their winning streak to eight games. For the year, Phelps is batting .385 with nine home runs and 32 RBI along with a .362 average in SEC action.

In related baseball news, Georgia is a consensus top 10 team in this week’s top 25 polls, checking in at No. 5 in Perfect Game, No. 6 in Baseball America, No. 9 in D1Baseball.com and No. 8 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches.

Up next, Georgia (38-12, 16-11 SEC) plays host to Florida (26-25, 11-16 SEC) starting Thursday. First pitch at Foley Field will be at 6:02 p.m. and be streamed on SECN+ and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

