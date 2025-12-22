Seniors in metro Atlanta county to receive property tax relief

FULTON COUNTY, GA — New property tax breaks are on the way in the new year to elderly residents in Fulton County

Officials say the senior homestead exemption applies to Fulton County residents who are 65 and older and have lived in their homes for at least five of the last six years.

County Commissioner Bob Ellis says it can be a very meaningful break for recipients.

“The exemptions that are applicable for Fulton County schools if you’re in those areas if you’re 65, you’re eligible for a 25% break on your property taxes,” Ellis said.

Seniors have until April 1 to apply for the next tax year either online or at a tax assessor’s office location.

In August, Fulton County commissioners voted against a proposed property tax increase.