Fulton County commissioners vote against proposed property tax increase

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents will not see a property tax increase this year.

Commissioners voted 6-1 against the proposed 13% property tax increase after hearing from many frustrated residents on Wednesday.

A new millage rate of 8.87% was approved with Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory the only one voting in favor of the tax hike.

“I know an increase is coming. It will be dealt with this year but you will have it on your plate next year,” Ivory said.

In July, the Board of Commissioners considered a 12.5% increase above the rollback millage rate, the rate that keeps revenue flat despite rising property values.

The proposed hike would have applied to all property owners regardless of whether they claim a homestead exemption.

The proposed tax increase was initially suggested earlier this year when Fulton County faced a tight budget.

Ivory said property taxes will eventually be increased.