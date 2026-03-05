Sen. Raphael Warnock questions U.S. strategy after Senate fails to pass war powers resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock says he still has serious concerns about the U.S. military campaign involving Iran after the Senate failed to pass a war powers resolution that would have limited military action without congressional approval.

Warnock says a classified briefing from administration officials this week left him questioning the White House’s approach to the conflict.

“No clear rationale. No clear strategy, and no clear vision about what victory actually looks like,” Warnock said.

The Senate failed to pass the resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct military operations in Iran without approval from Congress. The House is expected to consider a similar resolution Thursday.

Warnock says both of Georgia’s U.S. senators voted in favor of the measure.

He says the military conflict in Iran could come at a significant cost for Americans, including people in Georgia.

“What is clear to me is that they don’t know why they got into this war, at least the explanations keep changing, and they have no plan for how to get out,” Warnock said.

Warnock says the briefing he received from administration officials left him with more questions about the conflict.

“What was most striking to me was that they don’t know what the day after looks like,” Warnock said.

He also says the White House has not clearly explained why the conflict began or what victory would look like.

Warnock says the United States should learn from past military conflicts in the region.

“We should know after 20 years of endless wars in the Middle East that it’s easy to get in, but it’s hard to get out,” Warnock said.

Warnock also warned that Iran could end up with a leader who is worse than the Ayatollah they recently had.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.