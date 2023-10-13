Sen. Ossoff holds call with metro Jewish leaders to address security concerns over Israel conflict

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The FBI, along with Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office, held a phone call with Jewish community leaders Friday morning to address their security concerns.

Hamas has called for a “day of rage” as Israeli air strikes continue across the Gaza Strip.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke to leaders at some synagogues Friday who said they are stepping up security.

Congregation Etz Chaim hired an off-duty armed sheriff’s deputy but also has parent volunteers walking the property.

Investigators said there are no verifiable threats anywhere in metro Atlanta, but leaders at the synagogue aren’t taking chances.

Dressed in bright yellow vests, members of congregation Etz Chaim stood vigil in the synagogue and preschool parking lot.

Rabbi Daniel Dorsch said they’ve also hired an armed guard just in case.

“We have a number of parent volunteers who formed up a neighborhood watch of sorts and have been taking shifts to make sure that our preschool students and our synagogue stay safe,” Dorsch said.

Days after they invaded Israel, Hamas called for a “day of rage” across the globe, causing concern among Jewish communities across the country and here in Georgia.

Rabbi Larry Sernovitz is the CEO of Hillels of Georgia, a Jewish student life organization on college campuses around the state.

Sernovitz told Elliot that he was one of a number of Jewish community leaders who were part of a call with the FBI and Ossoff’s office to talk about security concerns.

“To make sure that we were safe and that we had contacts and that we would be notified if, God forbid, something happens,” Sernovitz said.

In a statement, Ossoff’s office said “Sen. Ossoff convened a phone briefing with FBI’s Atlanta field office and Jewish leaders across Georgia. He continues working to protect Georgians from threats to safety and security.”

Dorsch said he appreciates the care and concerns he’s seen from others, even from nearby churches.

“We feel very blessed and very touched, and we really appreciate all the outpouring of love and support from everyone in our community,” Dorsch said.

