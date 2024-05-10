Sen. Ossoff gives USPS one week to give answers on metro Atlanta USPS delays

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is giving the U.S. Postal Service just one more week to answer questions about months of delays impacting Georgia families and businesses.

On Thursday, Ossoff launched a new inquiry into the issues, giving USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy until May 17 to give lawmakers information about delivery times and delays.

The letter comes weeks after DeJoy was grilled in the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on April 16.

Postal Service delays have turned into a largely bipartisan issue, with Georgia Democrats and Republicans in U.S. Congress pressing the postmaster for answers and solutions after months of problems.

Issues in the area have been attributed to a new processing center in Palmetto, Ga. In Ossoff’s letter, he urged the USPS to improve performance at the facility urgently.

“It has been nearly a month since we spoke at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on April 16 concerning service failures at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto,” Ossoff wrote in the letter. “As we have discussed throughout the past few weeks, it is urgent that the performance of USPS delivery in Georgia improve immediately.”

The senator also told USPS that postal workers doing their jobs deserve better infrastructure and a competent management team to let them do their jobs and deliver the mail on time.

Ossoff noted during the April 16 hearing that “the percentage of inbound mail delivered on time was only 36 percent following the implementation of the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center at the end of February.”