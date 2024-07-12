Local

Secoriea Turner’s family sets up scholarship in memory of 8-year-old killed in 2020 protests

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Turner & Maxie Secoriea Turner (Left) was shot last July 4 near the remains of the Wendy’s where the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks had taken place weeks earlier. The second girl, Kennedy Maxie (Right) was shot near Phipps Plaza.

ATLANTA — The family of a 8-year-old girl shot and killed during protests in 2020 is setting up a scholarship in her memory.

Secoriea Turner died on July 4, 2020 after she was shot in the car she was riding in with her mother. The shooting happened near the Wendy’s off University Ave where armed groups set up blockades after Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed.

On Friday, Turner’s family and community members unveiled Secoriea’s Social Justice Scholarship. The funds will support college students who “share a desire to effectuate change.”

The scholarship program is in partnership with Black Women’s LabLet Us Make Man and Black Man Lab nonprofits.

During the press conference, representatives from those nonprofits and other community members pledged to donate to the scholarship fund, bringing it to $10,000.

“We are proud to support Secoriea’s Social Justice Scholarship, young women dedicated to justice and equity as they achieve their educational goals in college. We want to help young women become powerful advocates for their communities in Secoriea’s name,” a Black Women’s Lab representative said in a statement.

To donate, click here.

