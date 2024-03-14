Second suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Athens child, 2 more suspects on the run

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police have announced the arrest of a second suspect in the deadly shooting of three-year-old Kyron Zarco.

Zarco was shot over the weekend at a mobile home park in Athens, alongside another child.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested 17-year-old Julian Cubillos.

They have now arrested 16-year-old Jayden Brown.

Police say they are still searching for Dakious Echols, 18, and Desmontrez Mathis, 22.

Investigators previously announced just three suspects, but have since added Mathis to their list of suspects.

All four are charged or will be charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Police said the shooting is likely gang-related.

Anyone who knows where Echols or Mathis may should contact police at 762-400-7060.

