School safety bill “Ricky and Alyssa’s Law” unanimously approved by State Senate

ATLANTA, GA — Six months after four people were killed in a school shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia State Senators unanimously passed legislation to require districts to install panic buttons.

“Ricky and Alyssa’s Law”, named for Coach Ricky Aspinwall who was killed at Apalachee High School and student Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, would require schools to install panic systems linked to law enforcement. The legislation also requires that districts share maps of school floor plans with law enforcement agencies.

“Nothing will ever change what happened in Parkland or Barrow County, but I think we all agree we can make our systems better, our schools better, and make sure that our schools are as safe as they humanly possibly can be,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas.

The legislation does not include money to cover the cost of the panic buttons, but the state’s amended budget includes $50 million in school safety grants.

“We’ve invested money in the game to get this done,” Anavitarte said.

The measure will now go to the House, which passed a package of legislation aimed at school safety this week. House Bill 268 would require school districts to hire mental health clinicians, participate in a database tracking school threats, share all student records when a student changes districts and increase the penalties for students who make terroristic threats.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.