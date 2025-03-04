New bill passed to provide more mental health resources for schools

ATLANTA — The house has passed new legislation on school safety with the new mental health bill. Officials say it is set to provide more mental health resources to schools.

The new bill will also require that school districts share records and will increase the penalties for people who make threats against schools.

After the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School in September of 2024, several threats were made against schools across the metro Atlanta area and other parts of Georgia.

Last month, crews in Barrow County installed open-gate weapons detection systems in an effort to increase safety.

In January, a student at Lindley Middle School in Mableton was injured after being shot inside the school.

Also in January, classes were cancelled at Apalachee High School after a student was arrested for bringing a gun into the school, according to police.