School board vote could move forward Druid Hills High renovation project

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School Board is set to vote Monday on a new contract related to plans to modernize Druid Hills High School.

The contract would cover architectural and engineering services for the school, which has faced criticism for its crumbling infrastructure and sewage issues.

The agreement would cap spending on those services at just over $7.5 million.

The vote would mark the first contract related to the project since the board approved plans to renovate the school rather than move it.

The overall budget for the renovation project is up to $185 million.