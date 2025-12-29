Local

Scheduled execution of man accused of killing 2 real estate agents in 2003 put on hold

By WSB Radio News Staff
Stacey Humphreys A jury convicted Stacey Humphreys for the 2003 murders of Cynthia “Cyndi” Williams and Lori Brown at a model home in Powder Springs. Their deaths sent shockwaves through the real estate community. (PHOTOS: Georgia Dept. of Corrections / Getty Images)
COBB COUNTY, GA — The scheduled execution of the man convicted of killing two Cobb County real estate agents more than 20 years ago is now on hold.

As a Fulton County judge considers Cobb County man Stacey Humphreys’ last-ditch effort for clemency, the state’s warrant for his execution has expired.

Humphreys was found guilty, convicted and later sentenced to death in 2007 for the murders of 33-year-old Cyndi Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown. Investigators say Humphreys attacked them while inside a Powder Springs real estate office in 2003.

Humphreys argues two of the five members of Georgia’s pardons and paroles board should be removed for the clemency hearing claiming a conflict of interest.

Humphreys was scheduled to be executed earlier this month.

Earlier this month, a Fulton County judge held an emergency hearing about the case.

