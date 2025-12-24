Death warrant expires for Georgia man accused of killing real estate agents in 2003

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County man who was sentenced to death for the 2003 murder of two local real estate agents will sit on death row longer than expected.

The death warrant for Stacey Humphreys has now expired as lawyers wrangle to get him clemency.

Humphreys was found guilty, convicted and later sentenced to death in 2007 for the murders of 33-year-old Cyndi Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown. Investigators say Humphreys attacked them while inside a Powder Springs real estate office in 2003.

Investigators say he forced the women to remove their clothes and provide their bank PINs before shooting and killing them. He then took their driver’s licenses and bank and credit cards.

Officials say at the time, Humphreys was on parole for a felony theft conviction. He was scheduled to be executed on Dec. 19.

A Fulton County judge held an emergency hearing on the matter last week. Humphreys’ legal team has requested a restraining order to keep the execution suspended while the issue is reviewed.

Attorney Jessica Cino said the legal challenge is focused on the clemency process, not the merits of clemency itself.

Humphreys’ attorneys planned to ask the parole board to commute his sentence to life in prison. For now, officials say the execution remains on hold as the legal process continues.