SC man dead after he lights firework on top of his head, it explodes

SUMMERVILLE, SC — A South Carolina man is dead after he lit a large “firework device” on his head on July 4 and it exploded.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said Allen Ray McGrew, 41, set the firework on top of his head and lit it around 10:20 in Summerville.

“The device exploded while on top of his head causing massive head injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

McGrew was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Deputies did not identify the “firework device.”

Summerville is about 100 miles from the Georgia border.