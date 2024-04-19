Savannah Chrisley says parents are ‘hopeful, prayerful’ as court takes up fraud conviction appeal

ATLANTA — The daughter of reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley was in court Friday, hoping it it would be the start to getting her parents out of prison.

Savannah Chrisley said the ideal situation for her is for the courts to grant her parents’ appeal.

She told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the courts got this wrong and her parents are good people and shouldn’t be in prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in 2022 for fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy.

Todd is serving 12 years in prison and Julie is serving seven years in prison. Their accountant also received three years.

Their attorneys have appealed those convictions to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, arguing in part that the government didn’t correct what they called false testimony during trial from an IRS officer who claimed the Chrisleys owed taxes during a particular year in which they had already paid their taxes.

The government said when the officer testified, neither side had that information.

During the hearing, the courtroom was packed and an overflow courtroom had to be opened.

After court, Jones asked the Chrisleys’ daughter what she thought about all the people who were there to support her and her “Chrisley Knows Best” family.

“I am just so thankful just for the support of friends, family, fans that are here. And it just goes to show that 12 and 7 years is just unacceptable,” Savannah Chrisley said.

The judge grilled both sides about the evidence in this case.

The Chrisleys hope they are granted an evidentiary hearing, so they can hash out their claims and hopefully get a new trial.

There is no word as to when the court will make that decision.

