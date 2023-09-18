Savanah Chrisley says her father Todd is ‘like the president’ of the prison he’s in

ATLANTA — The daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley has spoken out once again after visiting her father in federal prison.

In a recent episode of the podcast The Viall Files, Chrisley told show host Nick Viall that her parents have made plenty of friends while in prison.

“Oh, hell yeah,” she said. “Dad is like… he likes to joke because even at visitation, I meet so many different people. It’s hilarious. I come through visitation, and [the other inmates] come through, and they’re like, clapping his hands. He’s, like, the president of this place.”

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

Savannah Crisley has been vocal about what she calls “inhumane conditions” that her parents are living in while in prison.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Chrisley told them that the couple may be working on a tell-all book about their experience in prison.

“They may be working on books, they may, who knows... but they are definitely documenting every little thing that goes on,” Chrisley said.

Chrisley said she gets to speak to both of her parents “at least twice a day,” and they usually “put on a good face.”

Also in the podcast, Chrisley said she is no longer on speaking terms with her sister, Lindsie Chrisley.

“She and my oldest brother (Kyle Chrisley) from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same,” she told Viall.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when they learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have maintained their innocence from the beginning. They are currently in the process of appealing their conviction.

