Saturday’s SEC championship could have significant economic impact in Georgia

Georgia’s economy could see a big financial boost due to this weekend’s Southeastern Conference Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development says travelers spend nearly $44 billion on hotels, restaurants and transportation during last year’s championship game.

The Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns. It is the Dawgs’ fourth consecutive SEC Championship appearance while Texas makes its first appearance in its first year in the SEC.

Texas’ only loss this season was at home versus Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.







