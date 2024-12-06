Local

Saturday’s SEC championship could have significant economic impact in Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium This weekend is the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the University of Georgia takes on Texas. It’s just one of several huge events scheduled for December and January. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Georgia’s economy could see a big financial boost due to this weekend’s Southeastern Conference Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development says travelers spend nearly $44 billion on hotels, restaurants and transportation during last year’s championship game.

The Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns. It is the Dawgs’ fourth consecutive SEC Championship appearance while Texas makes its first appearance in its first year in the SEC.

Texas’ only loss this season was at home versus Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.



