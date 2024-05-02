Local

Sandy Springs ‘Stayin’ Alive’ dance crew is bringing the moves on Good Morning America

By WSBTV

'Stayin' Alive' Dance Crew

By WSBTV

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — “Good Morning America” is getting ready to ‘rise and shine’ in metro Atlanta on Thursday morning.

GMA is meeting the ‘Stayin’ Alive’ dance crew. One thing they all have in common-- they’re all over the age of 50.

Founded in 2018, the dance crew specializes in highly energetic dance performances and as party enhancers getting crowds on their feet dancing.

The group’s mission is to inspire others to keep active all while making Georgia proud on the dance floor.

You can watch the full interview on Good Morning America starting at 7 a.m. right after Channel 2 Action News This Morning only on Channel 2.

