Local

Sandy Springs embarks on 2-year-long improvement project on busy roads

Roadwork in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council approved a construction contract for a new road project beginning this week in Sandy Springs.

The city posted on Twitter last week the “project years in the making” will kick off highway improvements for Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway the week of Feb. 26.

The approval from the City Council happened in December 2023, according to a release from the City of Sandy Springs.

The city said a project this big will take around two years to complete, maybe less, maybe more, according to the social media post.

According to the city, the improvements are expected to cut down on congestion in downtown Sandy Springs.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to improve vehicular and pedestrian mobility and reduce congestion in downtown Sandy Springs by alleviating the bottleneck conditions that exist for east-west traffic on Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway and north-south traffic on Roswell Road,” the press release stated.

The project also includes the addition of continuous sidewalks on both sides of Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway.

The City of Sandy Springs said drivers and residents can expect to see crews clearing the roadway for improvements this week, and asked for patience as crews begin to work.

More information on the project can be found, here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!