Runoff election set to decide replacement for Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th District

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District are heading to the polls for a runoff election to choose a replacement for former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The race has been narrowed to two candidates following a March election that included a large field. Republican Clay Fuller, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, faces Democrat Shawn Harris, who received the most votes overall in the initial election.

The district has been without representation in Congress since Greene resigned in January after five years in office.

Election officials report strong early voting turnout ahead of the runoff. In Paulding County alone, nearly 10,000 ballots were cast during four days of early voting, surpassing expectations.

Paulding County Elections Supervisor Deidre Holden said voters must go to their assigned polling locations on Election Day.

“Know your correct polling location, and if the voters don’t know that they can call us or they can go to their My Voter Page from the Secretary of State,” Holden said.

Holden said the county expanded early voting access by increasing locations from three to six, contributing to the higher turnout.

“We went from having three early voting locations to having six early voting locations, and that worked out really well for us,” Holden said.

Officials say turnout in special elections is typically low, but this year’s numbers were different.

“Usually when we have a special election, we may have a 2 to 4 percent turnout, and we have exceeded that,” Holden said.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will serve the remainder of Greene’s term and will be eligible to run for reelection in November.

There is significant interest in the race as Republicans maintain a narrow majority in the House, and political observers are watching the results closely ahead of upcoming elections.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.