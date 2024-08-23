Run With Maud 5K, in memory of Ahmaud Arbery being held on BeltLine this weekend

ATLANTA — The 2nd Annual run With Maud 5K event kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m., bringing together runners and walkers in person and virtually to honor the life and memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger killed in Brunswick, Ga. in 2020.

The event will start at Lee + White off of the Atlanta BeltLine’s West End Trail, though the event is also fully virtual. The in-person meetup at the West End Trail is hosted by the Atlanta Track Club. Participation costs $20 and commemorative shirts are available for an additional $25.

On a Sunday in February 2020, Arbery was jogging when three men, who later claimed to be attempting a citizen’s arrest, chased after the 25-year-old and shot him to death.

Father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, and their friend William “Roddie” Bryan, were later charged with murder and hate crimes, after a video shot by Bryan showed how he died.

In the wake of that tragedy, Georgia lawmakers and leaders came together to strengthen the state’s hate crime laws. In 2020, new hate crime legislation was passed, and a year after, the state’s citizen arrest law was repealed.

The first Run With Maud event, started by family and friends of Arbery, happened in 2023.

The event is a 5K Run-Walk to raise money for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, founded by Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones to bring hope, resilience and justice for the Black community.

The foundation uses its funds to “break down barriers and provide equitable opportunities for all,” according to the organization.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of race or background, deserves access to spaces where they can engage in physical activities free from the specter of violence or discrimination,” the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation says in a statement on its website.