Roswell man accused of killing girlfriend arrested during traffic stop

ROSWELL, Ga. — Investigators were called out to the Champions Green Apartments along Belmont Drive around 8:30 a.m. Friday after a family member found Andreily Rodriguez’s body inside her apartment.

Officers said they quickly identified Rodriguez’s boyfriend Inga Bruno as the killer and said that he was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Friday.

“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic-related crime, and there are no additional outstanding suspects,” the Roswell Police Department said.

Bruno has been charged with malice murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Roswell police at 770-640-4100, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.