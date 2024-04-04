Rockdale County tornado: Here’s the path, maximum wind speeds EF-2 storm had

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga, — New details have been released about an EF-2 tornado that caused extensive damage in Rockdale County.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado was an EF-2 storm and released preliminary details on the path it took.

The tornado touched down around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday near 3200 block of Klondike Road in Conyers. It traveled for 9.5 miles east-northeast through Rockdale County and brought down thousands of trees on homes, buildings and vehicles.

The tornado was on the ground for 17 minutes before it lifted around 12:06 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of N Tower Way NE and Ga. 138.

Surveyors measured the tornado’s maximum winds at 115 mph and the path’s maximum width at 800 yards.

It wasn’t the only confirmed tornado in Georgia from the storms this week. The NWS also surveyed damage from an EF-1 tornado in Crisp County.

At least 30 homes, mostly in the McDaniel Mill and Millstead areas, were damaged. Amanda Corley and her husband Ken live in the neighborhood.

“The first response you have is, ‘Thank you God, we’re alive. We’re OK,’” Corley told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco. “Second response is, ‘How’s everybody else doing?’”

Rockdale County officials said two people were hurt when trees fell on homes and cars, but there were no serious injuries.

“Luckily, we had a good heads up that this line was coming, and we were able to do what we could in terms of preparedness,” Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Meredith Barnum said

©2024 Cox Media Group